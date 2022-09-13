CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is looking for a convicted child sex offender who has allegedly failed to register and provided false information.

Derrick James Breaux, 33, of Church Point, has previously been convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson. Breaux is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5’8” in height, and weighs around 110 lbs.

Breaux is specifically wanted for a second offense of failure to register as a convicted sex offender His bond is set at $25,000.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Breaux, you’re urged to call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. You can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to Breaux’s arrest.