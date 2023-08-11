CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — A Church Point woman is wanted in connection with animal cruelty involving several dogs, some of them puppies, authorities said.

Police are looking for Angelica Page Gibson, 36, of Church Point after responding to a complaint on Wednesday.

Police found two dead puppies in a small cage and another puppy which was fighting for his life in the same cage, authorities said. A larger dog was tied to a fence post with a garden hose, a tow strap and a chain which had wrapped so tight around the dog’s throat it could not breathe. The dog was also wrapped around the post and was unable to move and was hanging itself, police said.

With the assistance of Acadia Parish Animal Control the dogs that were still alive were rescued and taken to the vet. According to professionals the dogs had not been watered or fed in several days, possibly weeks, police said. The animals also were found with no protection from the sun.

Upon speaking to the suspect, she said that the dogs were placed there by her and that she had not fed them in two or three days, police said.

Church Point Police obtained an arrest warrant on the charge of aggravated cruelty to animals and are currently looking for the suspect, authorities said. Bond is set at $5,000.