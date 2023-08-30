CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — Authorities in Church Point will begin strictly enforcing crosswalk laws after receiving several complaints about pedestrian safety.

Chief Dale Thibodeaux says the department began receiving complaints when school resumed because of kids not being able to go through crosswalks safely. To keep students safe while walking on crosswalks, the police are asking drivers to come to a complete stop when approaching a marked crossing.

“Since school got started back up, we’ve got complaints from individuals who say kids are trying to cross over Main Street at Lugar. We’ve always worked it in the past when school started and we’re just doing it again,” said Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux says drivers need to be aware of anyone walking in a crosswalk so no one gets hurt.

“I just want them to pay attention if they see a kid or somebody in the crosswalk to stop as the law states they must, just to be aware in the afternoons and the mornings when kids are going to school and in the afternoons. We don’t wanna get anybody’s kid ran over and nobody consciously wants to run over a kid,” said Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux says pedestrians should watch for oncoming vehicles before completing the crosswalk.

“You can’t just walk out in front of a car cause a car does not have to immediately slam the brakes if you’re not already in the crosswalk. They are to make sure the car stops before they complete going through the crosswalk,” added Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux says keeping residents safe are their number one priority and the reason behind the department being more strict on crosswalk laws.

“The safety for the citizens in town and the kids in town is our only concern and like I said we received numerous complaints because of the cars that wasn’t stopping for the kids in the crosswalk so that’s why we’re; you could say maybe working a little more aggressive than normally,” said Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux says drivers will be issued a citation if they do not abide by the crossing signs.