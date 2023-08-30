CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — People in Church Point will have a little more protection from drivers ignoring posted crosswalks, authorities said.

Church Point Police will be emphasizing and enforcing the state law requiring people to stop at posted crosswalks when pedestrians are present, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“Effective immediately all sign posted school crossings and pedestrian crossings will be aggressively enforced with citations being issued,” the post reads. “Any person driving a vehicle will come to a complete stop per state law and allow the pedestrian or student to cross in a marked crosswalk with displayed signs.”

According to state law, “the driver of a vehicle shall stop and yield the right-of-way, to a pedestrian crossing the roadway within a crosswalk when the pedestrian is upon the roadway upon which the vehicle is traveling or the roadway onto which the vehicle is turning.”

Police said they have received several complaints about the pedestrian crosswalks.

“Please be aware of this as these crossings are well marked on the roadway and with warning signs,” police said. “These crossings are for the safety of pedestrians and students walking home from school; be observant and be safe.”