CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – The Church Point Police Department (CPPD) is asking for the public’s assistance after responding to two reports of shots fired this week.

CPPD said that around 3:10 p.m. on April 20, authorities responded to the corner of Rosella Street and Beaugh Street in reference to several shots fired. After arriving at the scene, authorities located several 9mm spent casings. CPPD also said that no residence or anything else had been hit.

According to authorities, the suspect vehicle may be a dark-colored Toyota, which was seen in the area.

CPPD is asking anyone in that area to examine cameras if they have any and to contact authorities with any information.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The public’s assistance is also needed in identifying a person who shot several 9mm rounds at a vehicle on Monday on S Broadway near the Housing Authority, according to CPPD.

CPPD said, “We have a possible suspect, but we are also asking that the public step forward and help us in stopping these ridiculous acts of violence in our streets before a child or a family member gets seriously hurt.”