UPDATE, 4:58 p.m.: The 14-year-old has been found and is no longer missing, according to Church Point Police.

ORIGINAL, 2:58 P.M.: CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – The Church Point Police Department (CPPD), is asking for help in locating a 14-year-old who has run away from home.

CPPD said that Steven Joseph Witucki, 14, left in the evening on Feb. 4.

Witucki was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and no shoes when he ran away, according to CPPD.

“We do believe he is still in the Church Point Area,” CPPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPPD at (337) 684-5455.