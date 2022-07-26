Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — The Church Point Police Department is enlisting the help of the community in search of Kent David Bertrand,24. Bertrand is believed to have broken into a home and committed theft on July 21, according to a Facebook post made by CPPD. He is facing charges of home invasion and theft.

Authorities believe Bertrand is in the St. Martin Parish area.

If you know the location of Kent Bertrand, contact your local law enforcement agency or the Church Point Police Department at (337)-684-5455.