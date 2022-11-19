CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – An officer with the Church Point Police Department passed away this morning from medical issues, according to Chief Dale Thibodeaux.

Holden Lee Hare, 34, was taken to Lafayette General Hospital early this morning for medical issues and later died due to those issues, according to police.

It is with great sadness that we inform everyone of the passing of Church Point Police Department Patrol Officer Holden Lee Hare. Officer Hare became a Church Point Police Department Reserve Officer in July of 2018. In May of 2022 Officer Hare became a fulltime Patrol Officer with the Church Point Police Department. Officer Hare passed away from medical issues at Lafayette General Hospital on November 19, 2022, in the morning hours. Officer Hare was an asset to the Police Department and was loved and respected by all in the community. Officer Hare was very community oriented and would have given the shirt off his back to help anyone. Officer Hare has left behind a wife Officer Wendy Hare his son Officer Hunter Hare and daughter Hailey Hare. We at the Church Point Police Department send our Condolences to all of Officer Hare family and friends. Officer Hare will be greatly missed and will leave an unfillable hole in the department that cannot be filled. Chief of Police Dale Thibodeaux

According to Church Point Police, officers will go to Lafayette today to escort Hare and family members back to Church Point.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Brother Holden Hare rest easy my friend we will tow the Thin Blue Line from Here,” Church Point Police posted on Facebook.