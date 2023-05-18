A Church Point man has a warrant for his arrest after a disturbance ending with a child and an adult being injured.

According to the Church Point Police Department, Nathaniel Guidry, 42 of Church Point was involved in a disturbance and altercation which led to an adult and a child needing medical attention. When police attempted to stop Guidry following the incident, he led officers in a pursuit to St. Landry Parish, but the pursuit was called off once it became too dangerous to the general public.

Guidry’s warrants are for aggravated second degree battery, second degree battery and resisting by flight.

Anyone with any information on the location of Guidry is asked to contact the Church Point Police Department at 337 684-5455.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.