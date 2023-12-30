CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)– The Church Point Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating a subject who is accused of trailer theft in the town.

The suspect stole the trailer Tuesday night between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m., according to the CPPD.

The trailer, which has fireworks in it, was taken from a lot at the corner of David St and West Canal.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the trailer or the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the CPPD at 337 684-5455.

