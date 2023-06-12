CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — The Church Point Police Department has responded to questions surrounding the hostage situation that occurred June 9.

In a Facebook post, the department shared that two officers responded to initial reports that an armed man was holding two babies hostage in an apartment on Wilson St. The officers secured the outside, front and back at that time.

The post also shares that the officers were tasked with evacuating surrounding apartments and moving “uncooperative” individuals away from the scene. The area around the apartment was completely contained once more officers arrived.

Church Point Police then goes into detail about protocols involving a hostage situation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When it is reported that a suspect is armed, police will not enter the scene unless active shots are being fired. Entertaining without negotiation or proper equipment and personnel could put officers, hostages, and suspects in danger.

It is believed that the suspect, now identified as Isiah Dupree, 24, of Opelousas, fled the scene before officers arrived and set a perimeter, authorities said. The six-month-old twins were unharmed.

As of today, police are still searching for Dupree. Warrants have been issued on charges of Domestic Abuse Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and three counts of False Imprisonment with Firearm. Bond on the latter charges will be $250,000, with additional bond to be set at arrest on the domestic abuse charge.

If you have any information, please contact Church Point Police.