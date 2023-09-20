CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a Church Point man wanted for felony theft.

APSO is asking for the public’s assistance with locating Michael Dale Lejeune, 61 of Church Point. Lejeune is wanted for felony theft over $25,000. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Lejeune is described as a white male, 6’1”, weighing 230 lbs. He has gray hair and green eyes. His last known address is 219 Holly Road in Church Point.

Michael Dale Lejeune

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Lejeune, please call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.