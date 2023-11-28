CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — A Church Point man has been charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States in connection to the FBI’s 15th Judicial District’s bribery investigation.

Joseph Prejean, of Church Point, is being charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, for his role in the scheme to profit off of the 15th Judicial District’s Pre-Trial Intervention Program which was uncovered by the FBI.

Prejean was the owner of several companies, which included C&A Consulting Services, a registered Louisiana Liability Company that marketed a series of online courses to the 15 Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Officials said Prejean bribed Dustin Guidry, who plead guilty to three counts of bribery, and an unnamed agent of the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office referred to as Public Official #1 (PO-1), to direct participants of the Pre-Trial Intervention Program to Prejean’s consultant company. All individuals conspired to enrich themselves by Prejean paying and offering to pay money and things of value to Guidry and PO-1, in exchange for them providing favorable action to Prejean’s business dealing with the program, according to authorities.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In October 2021, a defendant in the 15th Judicial District referred to as Person 1 enrolled into the Pre-Trial Intervention Program, in which Guidry and PO-1 directed Person 1 to enroll in and take classes from C&A Consulting Services, according to authorities. Officials said $25,000 was paid to Prejean’s company by Person 1.

In a phone conversation on or near Oct. 27 2021, authorities said Prejean advised Guidry that he had “25 cash” from Person 1. The following day Prejean paid approximately $12,500 to Guidry, in which the pair agreed a portion of which would go to PO-1. Another occasion citied by the court, revealed Prejean solicited $20,000 in cash from a defendant in which, Prejean and Guidry assured the money would ensure the defendant successful graduate from the program. All of these dealing are in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 371 and 666.

If convicted Prejean will have to pay forfeit any property, real or personal, which he paid for with the funds related to the offenses. More updates will be provided as prosecution moves forward.

A PDF of the court document can be viewed below.

Latest Post