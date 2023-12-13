LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Church Point man charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States will soon have his day in federal court.

Joseph Prejean has his initial appearance, arraignment and plea agreement hearing scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m. in Lafayette, before United States District Judge David C Joseph, court records show.

Prejean is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States for his alleged role in a scheme to profit off of the 15th Judicial District’s Pre-Trial Intervention Program which was uncovered by the FBI. Officials said Prejean bribed Dustin Guidry, who pleaded guilty to three counts of bribery, and an unnamed agent of the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Prejean was the owner of several companies, which included C&A Consulting Services, which marketed a series of online courses to the office, which defendants would be required to pass as part of plea agreement. Prejean is accused of paying kickbacks to those who steered offenders to his courses, for which the offenders were required to pay.

Prejean is also accused of soliciting $20,000 in cash from a defendant. Prejean and Guidry allegedly assured the defendant paying money would ensure the defendant successfully graduate from the program.

If convicted Prejean would have to forfeit any property which he paid for with the funds related to the offenses, officials said.

