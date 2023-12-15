LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A Church Point man charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States has pled guilty to the federal felony charges.

Joseph Prejean, 57, had his initial appearance, arraignment and plea agreement hearing Friday at 3 p.m. in Lafayette, before United States District Judge David C Joseph.

Prejean told the federal court judge he helped in a kickback scheme to profit off of the 15th Judicial District’s Pre-Trial Intervention Program, uncovered by the FBI earlier this year.

Since he accepted this guilty plea for bribery and conspiracy against the U.S., he will not be going to trial.

The judge set Prejean’s bond at only $10,000, and Prejean will return to court in March for sentencing. Authorities said he’s facing a maximum prison sentence of five years.

