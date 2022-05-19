CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — Two Church Point people were arrested Thursday after law enforcement found drugs and a firearm at their house when it was hit with a search warrant for the fourth time.

Arrested were Eugene Wheeler, 31, and Emily Leday, 26. Wheeler was charged with three counts of distribution of heroin, possession of heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Leday was charged with possession of heroin and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The Church Point Police Department (CPPD) executed arrest warrants and a search warrant on a house in the 400 block of E. Plaquemine St. after a months-long undercover investigation. Officers found heroin, marijuana, and a firearm at the house. A press release sent by the CPPD noted that this was the fourth search warrant carried out on that particular house.

Both Wheeler and Leday had previous drug violations and arrests, and both are convicted felons from past drug violations, CPPD said.

One of the suspects already had charges pending and is awaiting prosecution in the 15th Judicial District Court, according to the release.

Wheeler and Leday were arrested and transported to the Church Point Police Department Jail then later transported to the Acadia Parish Jail.