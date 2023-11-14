CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — Aaliyah Lewis was going to turn five years old next week. Instead of a birthday celebration, her family is now struggling to pay for her funeral.

The Church Point community is rallying around Aaliyah’s family, with multiple fundraisers in her honor after she lost her life in a mobile home fire Sunday morning.

A GoFundMe post by Church Point resident Caleb Labbie has a goal of $5,000 to help with the funeral and expenses.

“As many of you may know a couple of days ago one of our community friends lost one of his own in a catastrophic way,” the post reads. “He lost his daughter to a unexpected fire. I’m asking everyone to take a little time to keep the family and friends in your prayers.”

As of early Tuesday afternoon, that effort has raised over $1,400.

There will also be a benefit dinner for Aaliyah’s family on Saturday. That will be held at the Church Point Depot, 741 S. Main St. in Church Point.

