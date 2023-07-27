CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — Christine Lopez took her 2-year-old son Isaiah to a Baton Rouge hospital on July 10 because of his consistent high fever, and got the most devastating news imaginable: he was diagnosed with leukemia.

Despite the expected duration of Isaiah’s chemotherapy, Lopez mentioned in a Facebook post how large his support system was, with his twin brother, three older sisters, younger sister, mom and dad and loved ones by his side.

“He will be undergoing chemo for the next 3 1/2 years. This ride will not be easy but I believe he has a village!!!” the post read.

Sunset resident Amber Nelson will host a bake sale to help raise money for Isaiah and his family on Aug. 3 at Cafe’ Maison in Church Point.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Nelson will sell king cake balls, available in quantities of 1/2 dozen or a full dozen. She will donate 75% of her earnings to the family with a goal of $1,000. Those wishing to donate can use Cash App, Venmo or cash. Preorders will be accepted and can be picked up in Sunset or Church Point.

Cash donations are also welcome.