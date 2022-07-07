CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — Church Point Police have arrested a suspect in a June 26 shooting that left a man with critical injuries from a shotgun blast.

David “Spider” Guidry, 33, of Church Point, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, simple escape, illegal use of weapons and possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

Guidry allegedly shot the victim near the area of Carriere Lane and Martin Luther King Dr.

When officers arrived on the scene, according to police, they found a male victim with a shotgun blast to his left chest and arm area. The victim was incoherent at the time and unable to give officers much information. He was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery before being placed in critical condition.

Investigating officers determined that Guidry was the suspect who shot the victim and used a 12 gauge shotgun.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.