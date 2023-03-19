CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – A Church Point 19-year-old has been arrested on drug and firearm charges following a report of shots being fired, according to the Church Point Police Department (CPPD).

According to CPPD, Christopher Dugas Jr., 19, of Church Point, was charged with the following:

Possession with intent to distribute Cannabinoids Sch I

Possession firearm in presence of a controlled substance

Possession firearm by a convicted felon

Illegal carrying of a weapon

Bench warrant

CPPD said that on March 16, authorities received a call in regard to shots being fired on Wilson St. A patrol unit in the area also observed a car quickly leaving the area.

The vehicle was then pulled over and the driver, Dugas, was arrested after a Springfield 9mm with an extended magazine and nearly 1.5 pounds of synthetic marijuana was located.

Courtesy of CPPD

According to CPPD, Dugas admitted to being in an altercation and said that he was the one shot at. CPPD also said that after being booked, officers located warrants for him from Church Point Magistrates Court for a bench warrant and active warrants from Crowley Police on domestic abuse and home invasion.

It was also found that Dugas was a convicted felon and was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm. CPPD also said that Dugas has an extensive criminal history of drug and domestic violations and assaults.

CCPD said that the investigation is ongoing into the shots fired and arrests are pending in that incident.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.