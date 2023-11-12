CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — A 5-year-old girl has died in a Church Point mobile home fire, according to the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office.

On Sunday morning, the Church Point Fire Department said they responded to the 100 block of Saint Zeno Drive for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters said they found three occupants outside of the home and reported that one child did not escape.

The three occupants were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Authorities are still investigating the incident, and updates will be provided as more information is released.

Latest Post