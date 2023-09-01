RAYNE, La. (KLFY)– A Chicago man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on May 13 at the Subway restaurant in Rayne, according to the Rayne Police Department.

Authorities identified the suspect as Kewon Martell Young, 31, of Chicago, Illinois. That day, RPD responded at 9:43 p.m. to a call-for-service at the restaurant where a Black male used a semi-automatic handgun to take approximately $650 in cash from the restaurant. Authorities said Young left the scene in an SUV driven by a female accomplice, who police identified. Her warrant is on the way, according to RPD.

Officers from the Fond du Lac Police Department in Wisconsin conducted a traffic stop at 1:05 a.m. Thursday that resulted in the arrest of Young. He is currently held at Fond du Lac County Jail in Wisconsin, where he awaits extradition proceedings to be brought back to Acadia Parish.

No bond has been set, according to RPD.