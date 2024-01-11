CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)– A ceremony will be held Saturday morning to finalize the diocesan inquiry phase for the Cause for Canonization for Charlene Richard, also known as “The Little Cajun Saint”.

The event will take place right outside St. Edward Church in Richard, her home parish. At the ceremony, before transport, Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel and a notary will receive oaths from those involved in the process to confirm they completed their portion with honesty and diligence.

Expert volunteers have developed more than 1,000 pages that document how Richard lived a righteous life and was guided by virtues of faith, hope, love, prudence, justice, temperance and fortitude, according to the Diocese of Lafayette.

Rev. Korey Lavergne, pastor of St. Edward Church, and Rev. Taylor Reynolds, episcopal delegate, will being the documents to the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints directly across from Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome. Once in Rome, The Vatican will start the Roman Phase of the inquiry.

Richard was born on Jan. 13, 1947 then died Aug. 11, 1959, at the age of 12 after battling acute lymphatic leukemia. Richard would pray for different people in the hospital during her last days of living, which resulted in miracles. Now, thousands of people worldwide come to pray at her tomb in Richard.

The ceremony takes place Saturday at 10 a.m. A live stream of the ceremony will be available on the Diocese of Lafayette Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as the diocesan website, for those who cannot come in person.

