RAYNE, La. (KLFY)– A car crash in Rayne left a cemetery with damaged tombstones, a broken fence and the bumper of a car left in the ditch.

A local church experienced damage to one of its cemeteries when a car drove into its gates, damaging some tombstones.

Our Mother of Mercy trustee, Larry Williams, said he got a call about an accident at the church’s cemetery Saturday night. He said when he got to the grave site, he saw three tombstones damaged.

“We noticed a car had crossed a ditch, went through the Roth iron fence, and became rested on three tombs,” Williams said. “We also noticed some of the headstones were dislodged and one grave was actually cracked to the point where it wasn’t significant damage but just enough damage just to cause things to be in disarray.”

Williams said it’s unfortunate this has happened, but he is glad the driver is okay.

“My biggest concern was the driver, that he wasn’t injured and thank God for that,” Williams said.

Father Pius Ajiki, the priest of Our Mother of Mercy said the families of the damaged tombstones were notified immediately. He said repairs are already underway and should be done by the end of this week.

“We are already processing of getting the tombs repaired,” Ajiki said. “We’ve called the people who will carry out that function. They are almost beginning the work if not today tomorrow. So by the weekend we should have all the tombs repaired and the fence fixed up and everything will be quite normal again. “

Father Ajiki said he just wants the families to know he shares their concerns and repairs are underway.

“Yeah, we want the families to know that we are very concerned,” Ajiki said. “We don’t want anyone to disturb those who are resting in peace and that is why we are almost getting ready to repair.”