ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Two suspects were caught on video stealing items from several cars in Acadia Parish on June 3. Authorities are asking for help identifying them.

The burglaries happened in the Perchville Road area, just south of Eunice, in the early morning hours of June 3. The suspects were captured on video surveillance systems going from house to house trying to get into cars. The items stolen were wallets and keys.

One suspect is believed to be a white male, wearing a pink hoodie sweatshirt, black jeans, and a mask covering the lower portion of his face. The other is an unknown male, wearing a light-colored hoodie sweatshirt and dark-colored pants. One of them was seen riding a bicycle.



Images provided by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is reminding residents to lock their car doors and remove valuables from vehicles.

If you have information on the identity of these suspects, call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 app to report your tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.