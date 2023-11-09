ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A California woman was arrested in connection with a vehicle theft that happened Wednesday on Trumps Road in Egan, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the owner of the vehicle had parked at a business off Interstate 10 and stepped out when, shortly after, the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Pennie Shelton of Stockton, California, jumped into the vehicle and left hastily heading towards Interstate

10 eastbound.

Police found Shelton and the stolen vehicle immediately and arrested her.

Authorities said, before this theft, Shelton deserted another vehicle that was stolen out of Brookshire, Texas near the place of this incident. Shelton is being charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Information the bond is currently pending.

