EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — The campus of LSU Eunice has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, authorities said.

In a text message to the university community, authorities are asking everyone to leave campus.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene. Police are asking people to stay away from campus until further notice, as this is an active situation.

Travis Webb, LSUE’s Director of Strategic Communication, said all classes and business operations are closed for the remainder of the day.

“Our LSU Eunice Police is currently working in conjunction with several local law enforcement agencies to secure the safety of the campus by canvassing all buildings on the LSUE grounds,” Webb said. “We are asking all Bengal Village residents to evacuate and will be notified when they can safely return.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

