RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Authorities have found a body in a Rayne field, according to the Rayne Police Department.

The Rayne Police Department said they received a call around 2:36 p.m. on Monday, in regards to an unresponsive male off of the Mervine Kahn extension and the railroad tracks in a field.

Officers said they responded to the location with medical personnel and the Acadia Parish Coroner’s office. The victim was found and declared deceased.

Rayne detectives are investigating the incident. Updates will be provided as more information is provided.

