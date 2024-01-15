BASILE, La. (KLFY) – Bayou Des Cannes water customers in Basile will have water shutoff over night during cold weather.

According to Basile Mayor Mark Denette, Bayou Des Cannes, the water supplier for Basile, has decided to turn off the water Monday and Tuesday nights, from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning. This is in an effort to ensure customers will have water during the day time hours.

After the water has been turned off, there will also be a boil advisory until further notice due to the drop in pressure.

