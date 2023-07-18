LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Basile man was sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges, authorities said.

Joshua Lewis, 50, of Basile, has been sentenced for possessing cocaine and cocaine base with the intent to distribute. U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced Lewis to 5 years in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

On March 17, Lewis pleaded guilty and admitted that he was in an agreement with co-conspirators to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base, authorities said.

Evidence introduced in court revealed that beginning in August 2019 and continuing through January 2021, Lewis conspired with Shawn White, Courtney Smith, Shane Malveaux, Kevin Hardy and others to distribute narcotics, including cocaine and cocaine base in south Louisiana. During their investigation, agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration obtained evidence through the use of controlled purchases of narcotics with confidential sources, as well as the interception of wire communications between the defendants in this organization.

On or about Jan. 7, 2021, agents obtained intercepted communications between Lewis and White which revealed that they worked out a deal for Lewis to purchase powder cocaine from White. Lewis and his co-defendants were charged in an indictment on Feb. 10, 2021.

Three other defendants were charged in this case and have been sentenced as follows:

Shane Christopher Malveaux, 51, of Eunice, was sentenced to 8 years, 4 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for conspiring with others to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.

Courtney Nacol Smith, 48, of Katy, Texas, to 5 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.

Shawn Dwayne White, 46, of Eunice, was sentenced to 5 years in prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release, for conspiring with others to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.

The case was investigated by the DEA and Department of Homeland Security-Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel

J. Vermaelen.

This effort is part of an ongoing Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at justice.gov/OCDETF.