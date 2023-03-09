ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Crime Stoppers, and Crowley Police are asking for assistance regarding recent vandalism and burglaries.

According to the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, the incidents have occurred over the past several months in the West Crowley Subdivision. Authorities said that the homes are located on Dejean Circle, John F. Kennedy Drive, and Leslie Amos Street.

Police have responded to calls regarding 11 vacant residences being broken into, according to authorities.

Authorities said that suspects are breaking windows or kicking in doors to get into the homes and that other damages and thefts have occurred from these acts.

Damages are valued at over $5,000, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call (337) 789-TIPS.