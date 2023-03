DUSON, La. (KLFY) – The Duson Police Department (DPD), Acadian Ambulance, and fire are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash.

According to DPD, the crash occurred on LA 343 (S Richfield Road) between Cameron and Hanks Road in Duson.

This portion of the roadway will remain closed until it can be cleared. DPD also said to avoid the area for the next hour.

