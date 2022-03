RAYNE, La. (KLFY) A man police believe was involved in a January incident in Rayne was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

According to Rayne police, Tony Washington Jr. was taken into custody after police responded to the 700 block of Holt Street after following an anonymous tip that he was at this location.

He was arrested without incident, police said.

Washington is accused of committing an attempted murder offense on January 16, 2022 in the 1000 block of West A School St.