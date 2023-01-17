ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A second suspect is now in custody following a string of drive-by shootings in Acadia Parish.

Skylar Lejune, 20 and Skyla Stutes, 22 have been arrested and face multiple charges.

Sheriff KP Gibson says through an investigation both suspects were found to be connected.

“In the first incident our suspects left the residence with the female driving and the male firing shots at the residence. The residence was struck, but no one was injured. There was a second incident that occurred, same scenario where the female was driving, and the suspect fired shots at his landlord’s residence.”

We previously reported Lejune was arrested and booked on 7 counts of assault by drive by shooting, 2 counts of illegal discharge of a weapon, 1 count of aggravated criminal damage to property, 1 count of obstruction of justice and 1 count of intimidating a witness.

Sheriff Gibson tells us Stutes was driving the car.

“She was there during the fact of when it occurred, so she’s charged with principle to assault by drive by shooting.”

Stutes is also charged with aggravated criminal damage to property and obstruction of justice.

All charges are felony charges and if convicted both could face a minimum of ten years.

Bail for Stutes is set at $70,000 and bail for Lejune is set at $250,000.