ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office has recently arrested 13 people for narcotics-related charges.

In a Facebook post, APSO shared their recent narcotics arrests, which has resulted in a number of illegal drugs, firearms, and paraphernalia being seized and removed from circulation.

“I am proud of the work our deputies are doing. We are seizing various narcotics, taking illegal firearms off our streets and arresting those who are involved in the illegal narcotics industry. Though they are outnumbered, our deputies do not lose focus,” said Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

Here is a list of arrested subjects and their charges:

Gary McGee, 45, of Morse Possession of methamphetamine, Violation of CDS law

Cade White, 23, of Abbeville Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Hunter Trumps, 28, of Crowley Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Illegal carrying of a weapon in presence of CDS, 2 counts PWITD Hydrocodone, PWITD Oxycodone, PWITD marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Heather Arnaud, 41, of Rayne Distribution of Suboxone, Violation of CDS law

Randy Benoit, 38, of Iota Distribution of methamphetamine, PWITD THC, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of CDS in presence of a juvenile, 6 counts firearm in presence of CDS, Transactions involving proceeds from CDS activity

Joshua Istre, 35, of Iota 4 counts possession of firearm in presence of CDS, Firearm with obliterated serial number, PWITD marijuana, Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Randy Magnon, 57, of Iota Possession of marijuana, Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia, 2 counts firearm in presence of CDS

Samantha Fruge, 58, of Crowley Possession of Xanax, PWITD Oxycodone, PWITD Clonazepam, PWITD Adderall, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Transactions involving proceeds from CDS activity

Jarvis Hopkins, 28, of Crowley Distribution of Oxycodone, Transactions involving proceeds from CDS activity

Malcom Kennerson, 32, of Church Point Possession of marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Outstanding warrant (distribution of ecstasy)

Bruce Citizen, 31 of Church Point Possession of Hydrocodone, Possession of Oxycodone, PWITD ecstasy, Possession of marijuana, Obstruction of justic

Lauren Suire, 34, of Crowley Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia, CDS in drug free zone

Amber Trahan, 33, of Rayne Possession of methamphetamine, Violation of CDS law, Possession of drug paraphernalia



All persons are innocent until proven guilty.