CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide just outside Crowley, authorities said.

Police said the incident is believed to have occurred Sunday evening at Kathy Apartments on Kathy Meadows Lane just west of Crowley, where deputies were called for a shots-fired incident. No one was found or reported injured at that time, according to authorities.

Monday evening, deputies were advised of a body found on the property of Kathy Apartments which is believed to be the victim of Sunday night’s shooting, authorities said. No other details were released.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.