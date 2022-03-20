RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – The Mire Volunteer Fire Department held its annual fundraising event at the Rayne Civic Center from 1:00 p.m. until midnight on Saturday.

The fundraising event for the department is vital as the department is a volunteer fire department. The benefit helps keep the fire department going to help the community.

“We are doing our annual benefit here in Rayne; at the Rayne Civic Center. We do it every March; with Covid, it kinda messed us up, so we’re hoping that everybody would come out tonight,” said Allyson Allen, President of the Mire Volunteer Fire Department.

Many in the community came out and supported the annual benefit. “We roughly have about 100, 150, 200 depending on what they have to do. Who wants to come out, but it’s always different,” said Allen. The event had three different bands, including High Performance, Geno Delefose, and Colby Latiolais. There were concessions, live auctions, and activities for the kids. “We have everything from benches to crosses to hang on the wall, so a big variety,” said Allen.

Allen said there is no set goal on how much money is to be raised. “We raise what we can. It goes back into the community because we’re volunteers. It keeps the trucks on the road,” she said.

One fire department supporter said, “I have friends in the fire department. They do a good job. They put their life on the line to do this job,” said Kenneth J. Citizen.