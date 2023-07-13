CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for a 19-month-old that was reported missing from the Crowley Department of Children and Family Services.

Authorities say the child, Liam, was taken by his non-custodial mother, Savannah James. James is a white female, approximately 100 lbs., with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Liam James is a 19-month-old, white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 2 ft. tall and weights approximately 30 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, plaid shorts, blue sandals, and a bandana baby bib.

Savannah was last seen driving a 2003 Silver Dodge Caravan with Louisiana license 831CPW.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234 or call 911.