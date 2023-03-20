CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – One person has been arrested following a shooting in Crowley, according to the Crowley Police Department (CPD).

Tyler Esquivel, was arrested for attempted manslaughter, according to CPD.

On March 14, officers responded to the 200 block of East Oak Street in reference to a shooting. CPD also said officers were notified that the victim was transported to Acadia General Hospital with a gunshot wound.

CPD said that witnesses stated a physical altercation occurred between Esquivel and the victim. Esquivel then shot at the victim and fled the scene.

Esquivel was later arrested and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

The victim was also later transported to a Lafayette hospital with life-threatening injuries, CPD said.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.