CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – An Acadiana school is the lone nomination from Louisiana in a national contest to win a playground makeover.

North Crowley Elementary is one of 10 finalists in The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show’s “Recess Redo”, a chance for one lucky school to get a playground makeover worth $100,000. School administrators had to submit photos of the current playground area and say why their school needed a Recess Redo. The most deserving school will be decided by votes and voting is open to everyone.

A poem that was written by Mr. Lee was submitted.

School as we knew it is no more,

They’ve taken away the fun—it’s really a bore. Recess and Lunch were the best parts of the day,

Now we only have one, they’ve taken one away. Our good lunches have been replaced with a ‘Healthier Meal”,

It’s High Stakes Testing or it’s no deal. Recess is all they have left,

15 minutes to have fun, be social, or hang by yourself. But our playground is sad, we need some help!

A “Recess Redo” won’t cure all the issues that matter,

But for the kids, it would be all the chatter! This Summer can be GREAT for our Students! Let’s do it.

Voting ends on June 28.