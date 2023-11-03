MORSE, La. (KLFY) — An Acadia Parish woman has been arrested in connection with the death of

her infant child, authorities said.

Autumn Navarre, 27, of Morse was arrested and charged with one count of negligent homicide after detectives were notified that the child died from a drug overdose.

According to authorities, deputies responded to Coon Richard Road near Morse Aug. 11 regarding an unresponsive 2-month-old girl. Emergency personnel performed lifesaving measures and transferred the child to an area hospital where she died.

The autopsy and toxicology report was received Tuesday which showed that the girl died due to acute methamphetamine intoxication. A search warrant was executed on the Coon Richard residence. Drug paraphernalia was discovered and seized, authorities said.

Detective said the mother of the child had and continued to use methamphetamines prior to and until the infant’s death.

Navarre was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail. Bond was set at $100,000.

