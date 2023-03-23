ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – From March 1 to March 15, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) seized several narcotics and firearms along with making 28 arrests.
APSO said that deputies have continued their aggressive stance towards street-level problems with the focus of the Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) and patrol deputies on persons involved in narcotics, property crimes, and suspicious persons.
According to APSO, between March 1 and March 15, deputies made 28 arrests, 16 of which are felony arrests, 10 outstanding warrants, and one juvenile arrest.
APSO also said that deputies have seized the following during this period:
- Marijuana
- Fentanyl
- Methamphetamines
- Heroin
- Oxycodone
- Hydrocodone
- Alprazolam
- Ecstasy
- Two firearms
- $3,551 in suspected drug money
“We will continue this effort with the focus of reducing crime in our parish. I thank all of our
deputies for their commitment to the residents of Acadia Parish” stated Sheriff KP Gibson.