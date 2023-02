ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is asking for help in locating a 34-year-old man.

APSO said that Matthew John Meche, 34, of Mire, was last seen in November 2022.

Courtesy of APSO

Meche is described as 5’9, around 150 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to APSO.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APSO at (337) 788-8723.