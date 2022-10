ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway 16-year-old.

Bryana Brown, 16, of Acadia Parish, left her residence on Sept. 17 on Charlie Arceneaux Rd.

Brown is described as a black female, weighing 120 lbs, 5″4, and has brown eyes. She changes her hair color with wigs.

She is believed to be in the Kinder area. Please contact Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-788-8772 if you have any information.