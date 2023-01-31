MIDLAND, La. (KLFY) – The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Acadia are searching for two home burglary suspects.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a burglary that happened in the 600 block of Drum Rd., near Midland. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, two suspects broke into the residence. Several items were stolen including:

Camo colored 2012 Polaris Ranger

Ruger 10/22 rifle

M1 Carbine rifle

The approximate value of the stolen items is $12,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.