RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is looking for a runaway Rayne juvenile.

According to APSO, a report of a runaway juvenile was made on Sunday, September 18. Bryana Brown was reported leaving her house during the night of Saturday, September 17. Brown is known to change her hair color with wigs. Brown is a 16-year-old black female. She has brown eyes and black hair, 5’4”, 120 lbs.

Missing juvenile Bryana J. Brown

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Nick Miller at 337-788-8723.