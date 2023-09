ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance identifying a man connected to an armed robbery of a Crowley business.

The robbery occurred in the 7200 Block of Egan Highway Sunday morning.

Authorities described the suspect as a white male armed with a rifle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Trey Simon at 337-788-8725.

