KLFY.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Lindsey Ducharme
Posted: Mar 8, 2023 / 02:07 PM CST
Updated: Mar 8, 2023 / 02:20 PM CST
ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting a blood drive.
The blood drive will take place on Tuesday, March 14, from 7 to 10 a.m.
It will be located on 1037 Capitol Ave., Crowley, LA 70526.
