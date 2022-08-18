ACADIA PARISH, La (KLFY)– It’s the first day of school for Acadia Parish and so far things are running smoothly. The Acadia Parish school board says they’re excited and confident in their plans for the upcoming school year.

Acadia Parish Superintendent Scott Richard says the first day of school is going well. Over the summer the school board prepared for different issues they could encounter.

They did in fact run into the issue of being short on school bus drivers. “We have had a shortage of drivers here in Acadia but we have been able to cover all the routes up to this point. Having those contingency plans in place to make sure we can cover routes when a driver may or may not be available to run their regular route,” says Richard.

Richard says when it comes to ensuring students are safe and keeping parents informed, he’s really glad with the communication between the school board and schools throughout the parish. “Communication is key, we’re very fortunate in Acadia Parish. We have a number of ways in which we communicate with parents at the school level and here at the district level.”

Richard says he can’t wait to see how the year plays out and he’s excited for the students.