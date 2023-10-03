IOTA, La. (KLFY) – The Iota Volunteer Fire Department warns public that a burn ban is still in place for Acadia Parish.

According to the Iota Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to multiple simultaneous incidents on Sunday. Around 10:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire off of Crabapple Road, finding approximately 2 acres of ground fires throughout the trees. While containing these fires, they also received a call for a medical emergency at the 800 block of South 5th Street. Firefighters responded and were able to assess the patient until the arrival of Acadian Ambulance. As firefighters were assisting with loading the patient to be transported to a hospital, they were dispatched to multiple fires near Rasberry Lane.

On Rasberry Lane, firefighters responded to find a large pile of wood and trees on fire, along with numerous spot fires across 10 acres. Once extinguished, crews regrouped to extinguish the woods fire. Shortly after clearing from these incidents, firefighters had to respond back to Des Cannes Highway west of town for a burn pile that had re-ignited, due to the dry conditions and low internal moisture content of the vegetation.

The burn ban is still in effect for Acadia Parish.

Following consultation among the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF), the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security (GOHSEP), and the National Weather Service (NWS), the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has modified the burn ban order to rescind the prohibition on agricultural burning, except for standing sugarcane, effective as of 5 p.m, September 27. This modified burn ban order came from LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain. LDAF will post updates regarding the burning of standing sugarcane once conditions improve.

The permission of allowing agricultural burns is regulated on a state level with the Department of Agriculture and Forestry working in conjunction with the State Fire Marshal’s office, not the Parish. In the event damage or loss is experienced due to burning, whoever is conducting the burn is liable for any damage or threats that it causes. This information has been confirmed with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and also the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The status of this burn ban order will continue to be reconsidered on a weekly basis.

Please continue to abide by the burn bans that remain in place at this time. As government officials opt out of the statewide burn ban in their respective parishes, LDAF will reflect the updates on the Louisiana Burn Ban Map.